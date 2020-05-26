Possible labor shortage looms in meat and poultry industry

UPDATE (9:45 am) -- Concert officials say fans can sit outside of their cars but must maintain social distancing.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alan Jackson is bringing a unique concert experience to Fairhope. "Small Town Drive-In" concerts will be sponsored by Pepsi and includes shows in Fairhope and Cullman. Fans will be able to drive up and listen to Jackson while social distancing in their cars. Cory Farley will open the concert. The Fairhope performance is set for June 6th at Oak Hollow Farm.