Portion of Highway 31 reduced to one lane Wednesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Highway 31 in Spanish Fort will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday while crews continue their progress on widening the highway.
This will only affect traffic from Ember Lane to Papa John’s gas station, located in front of Wilson Heights.
Depending on weather conditions, crews will begin performing leveling operations at 9 a.m. and should be done around 3 p.m.
