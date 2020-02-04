Portion of Highway 31 reduced to one lane Wednesday

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Highway 31 in Spanish Fort will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday while crews continue their progress on widening the highway.

This will only affect traffic from Ember Lane to Papa John’s gas station, located in front of Wilson Heights.

Depending on weather conditions, crews will begin performing leveling operations at 9 a.m. and should be done around 3 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories