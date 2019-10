SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, more road closures are on the way for the Highway 31 widening process in the coming weeks.

Beginning October 12th at 7 a.m. Highway 31 will close between Old Mobile Road and the Timber Creek subdivision.

Work is expected to take about 12 days to complete. Highway 31 should reopen by October 24th.