Portion of Destin park closed for repairs next week

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you were planning a trip to Clement Taylor Park in Destin in the coming days, part of the park will closed for repairs. Crews will be replacing the Seawall on June 24th.

See the press release below.

“On June 24, 2020, crews will be working at Clement Taylor to replace the seawall. Most of the park and portions of the parking lot will be closed for the public’s safety due to the large construction equipment that will be utilized to repair the seawall. The children’s playground and nearby pavilion will remain open for public use.”

