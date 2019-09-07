Port of Mobile collecting supplies for Bahamas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile is collecting supplies to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Freeport, Bahamas, is one of the port’s transshipment hubs. Collections will be containerized and placed on a Mediterranean Shipping Company ship service into the Bahamas.

Donations can be brought to the APM Terminals Admin. Building at 901 Ezra Trice Blvd. in Mobile. The port is accepting donations through 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12.

The following is a list of supplies the port is seeking:

• Water – bottled or jugs

• Canned foods/peanut butter

• Dry box/bag Foods

• Batteries D, C, AA, AAA

• Basic medicines (over the counter)

• First aid kits

• Toilet paper/paper Towels

• Mosquito repellent

• Mops/brooms

• Bleach/Pine Sol

• Rags/socks/towels

• Buckets

• Disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizers

• Women’s hygiene products

• Non-perishable baby food/diapers