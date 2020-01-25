Porch pirate steals Mardi Gras wreath from midtown Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Ring doorbell camera caught a woman taking Mardi Gras decor from a home in midtown Mobile.

It happened on Williams Street between Emogene Street and Clearmont Street at about 7 p.m. Friday night.

The woman is seen looking into the windows of the house and taking a Mardi Gras wreath from the front door.

