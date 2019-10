MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Popeyes is hiring new employees ahead of the anticipated return of its wildly popular chicken sandwich.

The chicken giant will be prepared for crowds when the sandwich returns, perhaps next month, according to a report published Wednesday by Bloomberg.

Popeyes ran out of chicken sandwiches in August thanks to a successful social media campaign and accolades from customers who claimed Popeyes’ sandwich was better than rival Chick-fil-A.