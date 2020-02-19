Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures while speaking during his and Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei join news conference following the talks in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. In Minsk, Pompeo plans to affirm the U.S. commitment to improving ties with Belarus, which has had a strained relationship with Russia. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will raise the issue of human rights during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. Specifically, he says he’ll bring up the case of a Saudi-American doctor facing trial there who was barred from leaving the kingdom, and has allegedly been tortured.

Pompeo’s comments to reporters on Wednesday were made as he prepared to depart for a trip to the kingdom. A day earlier, the chairman and a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress wrote to Pompeo. The two U.S. lawmakers urged Pompeo to raise the case of Walid Fitaihi and his family with Saudi government officials.

