Poll: Do you agree with Governor Ivey extending mask mandate?

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The mask mandate in Alabama will stay in place for five more weeks.

Gov. Ivey announced that decision Thursday, saying that allows people five more weeks to get vaccinated.

WKRG News 5 asked the following poll question to Facebook Thursday.

Do you agree with Gov. Ivey extending the mask mandate?

4pm check:

At last check, there are more than 1,500 reactions and almost 500 comments. With the yes or no options, 57 percent agree with the governor’s announcement to extend the mandate past Easter.

43 percent do not.

Alabama is one of five states to announce changes in mask mandates this past month. Texas and Mississippi governors rescinded restrictions on Tuesday. Earlier this month, governors in Iowa and Montana announced they too were ending mandates on wearing masks.

The five states join 12 others, like Florida, that either never had mask mandates or have since rescinded such policies.

So for now we still need to hang on to the face coverings, but in five weeks on April 9, that is expected to change.