Political legend Jack Edwards remembered

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope was packed and it seemed everyone had a “Jack” story.

91-year-old William Jackson “Jack” Edwards was remembered as a leader, a friend, a family man.

“He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and just a few days later he passed away. So there was no pain or suffering and I think that was a fitting testimonial to a wonderful life that even as he was passing on to a new life, that he was upbeat and positive.”

There were congressmen, both past and present, mayors, commissioners and judges in attendance. Among them, former Congressman Jo Bonner who now serves as Governor Kay Ivey’s chief of staff but, today he was Jack’s family friend. “What we were all trying to convey was, we had him for 91 years and we treasured each moment but he was really a gift to the nation. He represented Alabama with such distinction and integrity and character that even when we were in the news for other reasons, Jack Edwards was making Alabama proud.”

Edwards served two tours with the Marines who honored him with a 21 gun salute. “Taps” was played outside the church while inside the American flag was folded and presented to his widow.

He served two decades as a congressman during some of the most pivotal moments in our history: Vietnam, the civil rights movement, the Voting Rights Act was signed on his watch. There were assassinations and Watergate.

This service celebrated it all with an overwhelming ‘well-done’ from an entire community that loved him.