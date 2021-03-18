Police: Warrant issued for man who ran over wife’s foot

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is accused of running over his wife’s foot and leaving her in the middle of the street. Now, there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

This reportedly happened yesterday near the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 34 in Summerdale. 

Jason Walker now faces two domestic violence charges. The victim told officers she and Walker got into a fight in the car, and when she got out, Walker drove away, running over her foot in the process.

Officers have not received a statement from Walker.

