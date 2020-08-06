Police use K-9 in investigation after chase ends on Water Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman crashed a car into a marsh at Water and Beauregard streets after a short police chase.

The chase started at Government and Water streets. Mobile police say a woman was behaving suspiciously and refused to pull over.

MPD says the woman was not injured and is now in custody.

