Police urging residents to register their video surveillance

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 28, 2012 file photo, a surveillance camera is seen by the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are urging residents to help fight crime on the Eastern Shore. They’re hoping those residents with security cameras will register those cameras with the police department. Police say this will help them fight crime faster than before.

“Collecting this footage typically requires an officer or detective to canvass a neighborhood by going door to door looking for cameras and citizens willing to help their neighbors. This is a time consuming process,” reads a post on the Daphne Police Department’s Facebook page.

Starting this month, Daphne Police are hoping residents begin helping with this request.

Police say if there’s a crime in your area a detective will call you and ask for you to review the video within a short timeframe.

