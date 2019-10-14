Police to charge Alabama mother in deaths of sons, 3 and 9

1  of  2
by: Associated Press

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Police say they will charge an Alabama woman in the deaths of her 3- and 9-year-old sons.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says deputies responded to a home Saturday afternoon and found the unresponsive children. Gentry says deputies used tracking dogs to locate the siblings’ mother, who was suffering from critical injuries, several hundred yards away. She was airlifted to a hospital, but detectives declined to specify the nature of her injuries. She hasn’t been publicly identified.

The sheriff says investigators, working with the District Attorney’s Office, will charge the woman. News outlets report those warrants haven’t been issued yet.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says the boys’ bodies have been sent for autopsies. Their causes of death haven’t been released.

