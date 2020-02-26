POLICE: Suspects in Biloxi teen’s death knew victim

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Family members of Madison Harris, a Biloxi 16-year-old killed in her home, say they thought the five teens accused in her death were her friends.

“They were in our house a number of different times, I thought as friends, yes. They just lived two or three houses down and across the street,” said James Waldeck, who is engaged to Harris’ grandmother.

Biloxi Police confirmed with News 5 Harris and the suspects knew each other. Investigators say the suspects broke into the home she was in a robbed her, then a fight broke out and Harris was shot and killed.

The suspects’ ages range from 15-years-old to 17-years-old: Yakeshia Blackmon (17), Willow Blackmon (15), Jasmine Kelley (15), Jarvis Cook (17) and Jaquez Porter (17). They are all charged with capital murder.

Harris’ family says they found out about the shooting through their Ring Doorbell.

“Madison was here, her very good friend, Paul, and her dad was in the back yard raking leaves. One girl came in, I saw on Ring Doorbell, about a half hour before,” said Waldeck. “And then, according to my ring Doorbell, four of them charged in an unlocked door here at the carport. and within a matter of ten seconds, the shooting and screaming, and then them running out the door being chased by Paul, her friend, and then her dad.”

Police say the suspects’ charges are capital murder because another crime was taking place when Harris was killed.

