PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rain didn’t keep droves of bikers from showing up and showing their support for veterans Saturday. The TK 101 Lex and Terry Ride to Reconnect is going on despite the rain. And now that it’s clearing it will turn out to be perfect riding weather.

It’s hard for most of us to understand, but for war veterans, one of the toughest things to do can be to come home. It’s hard getting back to “normal” life when your normal has been survival, seeing the horrors of war and being separated for your family. In fact, according to a 2013 study, 22 veterans commit suicide each day. In short, they have trouble trying to reconnect.