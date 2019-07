ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The Elberta Police Department is searching for a woman seen leaving a gas station Tuesday afternoon. The woman is seen in the photo from a surveillance camera. Police say she was involved in an accident this afternoon while leaving the gas station at the corner of County Road 95 and Highway 98.

If you know who this woman is or have any information, please contact dispatch 251-947-4010. She was seen driving a red Ford pickup truck with crab traps in the back.