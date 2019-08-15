Police searching for Target robbery suspect

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Target store at Bel Air mall.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, at about 8:13 a.m., police responded to the store in reference to the report of a robbery complaint. Police say Terrance Cooper entered the store and was seen by store security selecting multiple items. He then attempted to leave without paying.

Security guards attempted to stop him and he fought with security, threatening he had a knife and would cut the security person.

Cooper fled the on foot. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

