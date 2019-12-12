Police searching for missing teenager from Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville police are asking for help finding a missing teenager. Jessica Sager was reporting missing on December 9. She’s 5’6, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair with blue eyes. Jessica was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey shirt, and white tennis shoes. If you have seen Jessica or know where she’s at, call the Niceville Police Department at 850-729-4030. You can remain anonymous. You can also share a tip on the department’s website.

Picture courtesy of Niceville Police Department

