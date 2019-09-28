UPDATE: Missing man with dementia found in Walton County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Ronald Jackson has been located in Walton County.

Original story

Crestview police are looking for a man with dementia who is missing his prosthetic leg.

The Crestview Police Department is looking for Ronald Lee Jackson, 66, DOB 12/24/1952, W/M, 5’6″, 150 lbs, Grey Hair, Blue Eyes.

He may be wearing a white T-shirt and boxer shorts. Mr. Jackson’s left leg is amputated and he does not have his prosthetic leg with him.

Jackson left his residence at 195 Washington Street, Crestview, FL, at around 8:30 a.m. on September 28 in his granddaughter’s vehicle. The vehicle, a 2018 silver in color, Kia Forte, bearing FL Tag# JEJB81, has a decorative pink with diamonds outer plastic lining around the license plate. The front driver side door is a different color of silver than compared to the rest of the vehicle.

Jackson suffers from dementia and he may be traveling to Danny’s Fried Chicken at 408 E John Sims Parkway in Niceville.

Jackson would not be mobile outside of the vehicle due to not having his prosthetic leg with him.

If you have seen him or know of his location, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.