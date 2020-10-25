Police searching for missing Indiana children who may be in Montgomery area

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – Two children were taken from an Indiana home and authorities said they were last seen in Alabama.

According to ALEA, Savannah Mirrah Mills, 12, and Racheal Maria Mills, 10, were last seen in Eclectic around 10 p.m. Saturday with Dona Garcia, their non-custodial mother.

Racheal Mills (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Savannah Mills (Photo courtesy ALEA)

Savannah is 5′ tall, weighs 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Maria is 4′ tall, weighs 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said they all may be traveling in a blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Alabama license plate 5040BD4.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Sheridan, Indiana police department at (317) 773-1282.