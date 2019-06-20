Missing Pensacola woman found safe in Georgia

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) — Marilyn Howard was found safe in Douglas County, Georgia, according to Pensacola Police.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Pensacola.

21-year-old Marilyn Adrain Howard was last seen at the Pensacola fishing pier on Monday, June 17, at about 10 p.m.

Marilyn has the mental capacity of a 10- to 12-year-old and is unable to take care of her essential needs, such as medical, transportation and shopping. She is very trusting and may not realize the danger she is in.

Marilyn was last seen wearing a red blouse, gray leggings with black stripes, green flip flops and she had a black purse. She has black hair with pink streaks in it and has a faded dolphin tattoo on her right leg. She stands 5’1″ and weighs 160 pounds.

The photograph provided was taken in 2015. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Marilyn Howard, please contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1901, or call Crime Stoppers at 887-TIPS.