MADISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Madison Police Department needs your help in locating a missing boy.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Cyrus Springfield. He is 5’2″ and 125 pounds.



Authorities say Cyrus was last seen in the Madison area Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m.



He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.

