Police search for suspect following hit-and-run crash in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in Cantonment. It happened Thursday afternoon along County Road 95A and South Chipper Road. Investigators say the victim was struck from behind and then left on the side of the road. Another driver saw the victim and called for help. He is in serious condition.

The suspect’s car has been described as a 2003 to 2006 GMC truck or SUV. The color was not indicated but the right side mirror is gone. If you have any information, call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-484-5000 or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

