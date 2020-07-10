Police search for suspect following fatal crash in Destin

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis (CNN) - There's a sense of sadness at the Fondy Food Pantry where retired police officer and former Wisconsin DCI agent, Phillip Thiessen, has volunteered for the past two years. "He's just a bundle of energy. Fun. Typical he would come in in the morning to help with the unloading of a truck and you'd say, 'How are you Phil?' And he'd say, 'I'm blessed.' Every time, almost every time" said Sylvia Reed from Fondy Food Pantry:

So to learn he was killed on a stretch of roadway last Friday night in what authorities are calling a hate crime is shocking to those who knew Thiessen. "Phil was a supremely wonderful human being who would help anybody. He would've helped him if he had a chance probably," said Reed