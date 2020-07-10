Police search for suspect following fatal crash in Destin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect following a fatal crash in Destin. It happened Thursday, just before midnight at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. The victim was riding a bicycle. Two others were injured when the car struck a tree. The intersection was closed overnight for six hours while deputies investigated. If you have any information involving the crash, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400. You can also send a tip at EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories