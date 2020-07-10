Police search for suspect following fatal crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect following a fatal crash in Destin. It happened Thursday, just before midnight at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. The victim was riding a bicycle. Two others were injured when the car struck a tree. The intersection was closed overnight for six hours while deputies investigated. If you have any information involving the crash, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400. You can also send a tip at EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com
LATEST STORIES
- Security guard charged with murder after fighting with customer over face mask rules
- Alabama state grant to help child abuse victims
- Newsfeed Now: Recovery search for Naya Rivera; Grammar queen
- WATCH: Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox hosts town hall to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic
- Fans concerned about football season following conference decisions based on coronavirus pandemic