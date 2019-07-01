Missing teenager found safe in Pensacola

UPDATE: (5:00 a.m.) — Miracle Perry has been found safe.

UPDATE: (4:25 a.m.) — Surveillance video has captured Miracle Perry walking through the Walmart on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. This happened around 3 a.m. Perry was wearing a blue shirt with red shorts.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officer with the Pensacola Police Department are looking for a missing teenager. 13-year-old Miracle Perry was last seen around 9:45 Sunday night at her home near Summit Boulevard and Spanish Trail. Perry is 5’4 and weighs 115 pounds. She was wearing a gray shirt with the word “royalty” on it. Perry was also wearing blue Jordan shoes. If you have any information, call the Pensacola Police Department.

