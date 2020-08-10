Police search for missing Dothan man who could be in danger

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – Law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Florida are searching for a man missing for more than a month. The Dothan Eagle reports 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen was last seen in the Alabama city of Dothan on July 4. Police say Guillen lived in Alabama and was known to visit nearby Jackson County, Florida. His daughter, Rosa Ambriz, says Guillen called his ex-wife the day before he went missing to ask for money and told her that he was with people he feared were dangerous. Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens says agencies hope the public will provide tips on Guillen’s whereabouts.
