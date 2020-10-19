Police search for missing and endangered woman in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and endangered woman. Jennifer Lay was last seen Saturday night in the 900 block of Ridgewood Lane in Pensacola. Lay was wearing a pair of gray Alabama leggings when she disappeared. Lay may need medical attention. If you have seen her, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.
