Police search for missing and endangered woman in Escambia County, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - We kick off the work-week with mostly quiet and mild weather. Today begins comfortable and mostly clear with out the door temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon brings sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80’s. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beaches so try to enjoy the beach from the sand!

While we won’t see our weather stray too far away from what we get today, we’ll be going on a subtle warming trend. We will start to see the moisture come back as well with rain chances increasing a little bit by Thursday through the weekend.