CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police and several other agencies are conducting a manhunt on Highway 96.

Citronelle Fire-Rescue says after stopping a car and putting a man in handcuffs, he took off running into the woods.

They are located just across the Cedar Creek Bridge. If you see someone with handcuffs on and he is not with a police officer contact Citronelle police at 251-866-5527.