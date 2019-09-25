Police search for burglary suspects in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for your help in locating a possible burglary suspect.

Police say 2 suspects were wanted for a burglary that occurred Tuesday, but they have already identified one of the men in the photos. They’re currently looking for the person in the photo who is dressed in all black. Police Chief Al Tolbert says the individuals are believed to have broken into a home on Fletcher Street.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these two individuals your asked to call the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or email your info to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us