Police say victim and suspect met before alleged rape in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 is learning new details into an alleged rape that occurred last year in Spanish Fort.

The alleged incident resulted in an arrest this week.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber confirms Jacob Alexander Bunch is charged with sodomy and rape for an alleged crime in his city.

Bunch, who has a Creola address, met the victim at a business in Mobile, according to police. For reasons unknown, the victim and suspect traveled to Spanish Fort. The alleged incident took place once the two made it into Spanish Fort city limits.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes police aren’t expected to release more details. WKRG News 5 will continue following this story and we’ll update you if any new information is released.

