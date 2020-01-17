Police respond to shooting in Prichard

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police are responding to a shooting at 2908 West Main Street in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Crime Map.

It happened at 9:03 a.m. Friday.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories