Police respond to shooting in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police are responding to a shooting at 2908 West Main Street in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Crime Map.
It happened at 9:03 a.m. Friday.
News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
LATEST STORIES
- TSA apologizes after agent says ‘giddy-up’ while pulling on a Native American woman’s braids
- Cargo trailer reported stolen from Baldwin County construction site
- Foley man charged with first-degree marijuana possession
- Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Daphne recycling program to be discussed next week