MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police responded early Monday morning to the report of a shooting outside Whataburger on Government Street, according to a public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

The 911 call was received at 1:12 a.m. An employee at Whataburger saw police cars and an ambulance in the restaurant’s parking lot.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.