Police respond to shooting at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center.
SPD says a man entered the medical center and shot someone he knew in the leg.
Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation.
SWAT and hostage units are currently searching the building for the suspect.
We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.
LATEST STORIES
- Twins attending USC reunite with doctor who helped save them 17 years ago
- Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger
- How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
- Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
- Pregnant woman fatally hit by car while walking on California sidewalk with husband