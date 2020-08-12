Police respond to shooting at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center.

SPD says a man entered the medical center and shot someone he knew in the leg.

Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation.

SWAT and hostage units are currently searching the building for the suspect.

