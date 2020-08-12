Police respond to shooting at Shreveport hospital

Top Stories

by: KTAL Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center.

SPD says a man entered the medical center and shot someone he knew in the leg.

Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation.

SWAT and hostage units are currently searching the building for the suspect.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories