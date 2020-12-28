Police release dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The video was captured on an MNPD camera located at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street, just feet from where the RV exploded.

Authorities say the man responsible for the explosion that rattled downtown Nashville on Christmas morning died in the blast.

According to authorities, Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast, according to US Attorney Don Cochran.

“Anthony Warner is the bomber,” Cochran said. “He was present when the bomb went off and he perished in the bombing.”

Authorities say Warner’s remains were found near the scene of the explosion. DNA samples examined by both FBI and TBI agents at the scene matched the DNA inside a vehicle used by Warner.

“Overnight, TBI forensic scientists processed evidence from the crime scene for DNA testing. The evidence was compared to evidence collected from a vehicle used by the person of interest in this case,” TBI director David Rausch said.

Police say no one else is believed to have been involved in the explosion at this time.

“There is no indication presently that anyone else was involved in this crime,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said. “I’ve said earlier and several times before, Nashville is considered safe. There are no known threats against this city.”

The FBI and other agencies searched a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch Friday associated with Warner. A Google image of the home taken back in 2019 shows an RV very similar to the one that exploded parked in a fenced-in area of the home.

Mayor John Cooper has also extended the curfew in the explosion impact zone from 4:30 p.m. Sunday until noon on Monday, December 28. The zone is bounded by James Robertson Parkway, 4th Avenue North, Broadway and the Cumberland River.

