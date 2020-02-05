KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.
Police stopped the suspect with what they call at ‘PIT maneuver.’
FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family IDs California woman found dead in dumpster after man seen dragging body
- Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs
- Mark Your Calendar 2/5/20: “Southern Belle Brunch & Bingo”
- Police quickly arrest one person following pursuit that ends in crash along edge of parade route
- Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’