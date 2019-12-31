Police take disorderly person into custody outside Econo Lodge in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police say they responded to a call of a disorderly person at Ashbury Hotel. The suspect now in custody.

A witness tells News 5 police chased a man from the Ashbury Hotel next door to the Econo Lodge, where he was taken into custody.

Original story

Police responded to the Econo Lodge on West I-65 Service Road Tuesday at about 11 a.m.

A witness tells News 5 police chased a man from the Ashbury Hotel next door to the Econo Lodge, where he was taken into custody. Several police units are still at the Ashbury Hotel. We’re working to learn what happened there.

LATEST STORIES