UPDATE: Double homicide on Steiner St. off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 9:43 PM: Mobile Police confirm they are working a double homicide on Steiner Street in Mobile.
UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, two shootings were reported at 2102 Steiner St. within two minutes of each other.
One happened at 8:26 p.m. and the other at 8:28 p.m.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 30-year-old man was shot. It is unknown the extent of his injuries or his condition.
The condition of the other victim is unknown.
Original story
Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are on Steiner Street off Dauphin Island Parkway.
MFRD was called there for a report of a person shot.
News 5 is working to confirm what has happened.