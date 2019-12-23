UPDATE: Double homicide on Steiner St. off DIP

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 9:43 PM: Mobile Police confirm they are working a double homicide on Steiner Street in Mobile.

UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, two shootings were reported at 2102 Steiner St. within two minutes of each other.

One happened at 8:26 p.m. and the other at 8:28 p.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 30-year-old man was shot. It is unknown the extent of his injuries or his condition.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Original story

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are on Steiner Street off Dauphin Island Parkway.

MFRD was called there for a report of a person shot.

News 5 is working to confirm what has happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories