UPDATE: Double homicide on Steiner St. off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 9:43 PM: Mobile Police confirm they are working a double homicide on Steiner Street in Mobile.

UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, two shootings were reported at 2102 Steiner St. within two minutes of each other.

One happened at 8:26 p.m. and the other at 8:28 p.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 30-year-old man was shot. It is unknown the extent of his injuries or his condition.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Original story

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are on Steiner Street off Dauphin Island Parkway.

MFRD was called there for a report of a person shot.

News 5 is working to confirm what has happened.