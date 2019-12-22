2 shot near Hillsdale Heights Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms two unknown-aged males were shot near Hillsdale Heights Park Saturday night.

MFRD says the one was critically wounded, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. They were transported to hospitals in the area.

Mobile Police are investigating.

Original story

There is a large police presence near Hillsdale Heights Park in Mobile.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to an address on Lorma Road at about 9:30 p.m.

News 5 is working to gather more information.

