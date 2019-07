MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:40 a.m.) — A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL POST: Mobile Police were seen surrounding a car in the Maysville community late Tuesday evening.

No word yet why they are investigating the car at Duval Street and Sumner Drive.

According to our crew on scene, a Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance arrived with a stretcher.

This is a developing story.