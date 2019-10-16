Police: Person of interest in Spring Grove West murder in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person of interest in a West Mobile murder is now in custody.

According to Mobile police, Terry Clark is currently being interviewed by detectives about the murder that happened on June 6th on Spring Grove West. He has not been charged with murder.

Police named 19-year-old Clark as a person of interest last week, saying he might know who killed Samuel Wilson III.

Wilson was shot June 6 while trying to stop a group from breaking into his wife’s car. Wilson died the next day. Seth Bowick was arrested three weeks later, charged with murder.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges last week against after new evidence was uncovered.

Mobile police say at the time of his arrest, they had enough probable cause to arrest Bowick. Since then, police say new information has come to light and filing the motion to drop the charges was the best course of action.

Police say Clark will be booked into Metro Jail on active felony warrants not related to this incident.