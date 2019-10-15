Police on scene of possible shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Mobile.
News 5 is on Rylands Street off Dr. Martin Luther Kind Ave. where police have found blood and shell casings.
No word on a shooting victim at this time.
