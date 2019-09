DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of volunteers known as the Cajun Army broke down Wednesday in Daphne on their way to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The group, traveling from Arizona, stopped in Daphne for breakfast when their truck decided not to start. The volunteers called Daphne Police for assistance with getting them to Walmart for a new battery.

Officer Josh Reeves, shown in the photo, gave them a ride to Walmart and brought them back to their truck.