Police: Man tries to force underage girl into hotel room

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in jail after police say he tried to force an underage girl into a hotel room.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24 at about 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Inn Town Suites at 5498 Inn Road in reference to a suspicious circumstances call. Upon arrival, officers met the mother of the girl and she said a man attempted to grab her daughter and force her into a room. The girl was able to break away from him and run.

Officers checked the Inn and found the man involved. 27-year-old Jerrel King was arrested and charged with enticing a child for immoral purpose.

