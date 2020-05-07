Police: Man steals tip jar from Gulf Shores restaurant, arrested at Foley motel

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police arrested a person who they say stole a tip jar from a restaurant on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen.

Foley Police located the suspect at a motel. They arrested him on drug charges. We’re told some of the money was recovered. The suspect’s name has not been released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories