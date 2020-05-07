Police: Man steals tip jar from Gulf Shores restaurant, arrested at Foley motel

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police arrested a person who they say stole a tip jar from a restaurant on Wednesday.
Police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen.
Foley Police located the suspect at a motel. They arrested him on drug charges. We’re told some of the money was recovered. The suspect’s name has not been released.
