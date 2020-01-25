PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend at a Pensacola Walgreens.
It happened at about 4:22 p.m. at the Walgreens at 700 N. Pace Blvd.
Police took the man into custody. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
LATEST STORIES
- Police: Man stabs girlfriend at Pensacola Walgreens
- Porch pirate steals Mardi Gras wreath from midtown Mobile home
- $20,000 reward in Careaga family murder: ‘We know that members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were involved’
- Red Clay Strays releases music video
- Naked man arrested after trying to board school bus with kids inside