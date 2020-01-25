Police: Man stabs girlfriend at Pensacola Walgreens

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend at a Pensacola Walgreens.

It happened at about 4:22 p.m. at the Walgreens at 700 N. Pace Blvd.

Police took the man into custody. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

