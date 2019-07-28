Civilian boater rescues man who jumped from Pensacola Bay Bridge

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 2:30 P.M. — Sgt. Tom Roberson with the Gulf Breeze Police Department said the man who jumped off Pensacola Bay Bridge was safely taken to shore by a civilian boat.

Roberson said the man was walking southbound on the northbound side of the bridge when he suddenly jumped off the bridge at about 10 a.m.

After a couple of hours of searching, police made contact with a civilian boater who said they saw another boat pick up the man and take him back to shore.

The Gulf Breeze Fire Department, Pensacola Fire Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Coast Guard, and Escambia County Search and Rescue responded to search for the man.

Original story

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police have received reports of a man jumping from the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Officer Mike Wood said a white male wearing green clothing jumped from the bridge Sunday morning.

Wood said since the man jumped from the eastern side of the bridge, Gulf Breeze Police Department is leading the investigation.

