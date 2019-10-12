Police: Man arrested after he grabs gun during Garden Street traffic stop

by: Daniel Smithson

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday night after police say he grabbed a gun during a traffic stop on East Garden Street.

Pensacola Police Det. Richard Ghigliotty said he pulled over a sedan Friday night for running a red light and dark window tint. Ghigliotty said after talking with the driver, the man grabbed a gun.

Police said he didn’t point the gun at anyone but did not have a concealed carry permit.

The stop was part of a high-intensity task force patrol, Ghigliotty said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, will be booked into the Escambia County jail on a charge of possessing a gun without a concealed carry permit and an open-container violation.

Ghigliotty could not say whether guns were drawn by police.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

