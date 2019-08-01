Police looking for two wanted for murder in Rickarby Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help locating two people wanted for murder in the Rickarby Street shooting that happened Tuesday night, killing a 17-year-old

Police say Christin Edwards, 20, and Eric McCorvey Jr. , 19, are wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old TyDarius Jones at a home in the 500  block of Rickarby Street. Police say both Edwards and McCorvey have active arrest warrants for Murder & Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

If anyone knows where they are, please call (251)- 208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

