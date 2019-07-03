Police looking for missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile Police are looking for a missing teenager.

18-year-old Kameron Jamal Hatcher walked away from his residence on Jessie street June 29 and has not been seen since.

Hatcher was on a 24-hour release from Pathway Detention Center at the time, according to MPD.

Police tell News 5 Hatcher was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white t-shirt with a blue bag. Hatch will possibly be on foot, he does not have a vehicle.

Hatcher has an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Baldwin County and is believed to be in the Mobile area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211.